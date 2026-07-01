Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Parts Of Cantonment, Quintette, Cottage Hill

Escambia County’s Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions portions of Cantonment, Quintette, and Cottage Hill

Fogging will begin at sunset and will continue during the evening as weather conditions allow. The timing helps target mosquitoes when they are active while reducing impacts on other insects.

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To request mosquito control service, call (850) 937-2198 or email mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com.