Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Parts Of Cantonment, Quintette, Cottage Hill
July 1, 2026
Escambia County’s Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions portions of Cantonment, Quintette, and Cottage Hill
Fogging will begin at sunset and will continue during the evening as weather conditions allow. The timing helps target mosquitoes when they are active while reducing impacts on other insects.
Click maps to enlarge.
To request mosquito control service, call (850) 937-2198 or email mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com.
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