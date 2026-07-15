MILO Mobile ID And Licensing Unit In Century On Thursday

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Mobile Identification and Licensing Office (MILO) will be in Century on Thursday, July 16.

The mobile unit will be available from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse. The next visit to Century is planned for August 20, followed by September 17 stop at the Walnut Hill Community Center.

The event was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed to tomorrow.

MILO offers a convenient way for residents to access essential tax collector services, including:

Driver License Services: Renewals, replacements, out-of-state license conversions/reciprocations, and address or name changes.

Identification Cards: First-time issuance and renewals.

Vehicle Services: Registration renewals and replacements, title transfers, and parking placards.

Tax Payments: Property tax payments.

Business Tax Receipts: Applications and renewals.

Certified Driver Transcripts

Written and driving tests are not available at the MILO unit.

Florida drivers may renew their vehicle registrations for a period of one or two years and may renew up to three months in advance of the registration expiration. Vehicle registrations expire at midnight on the first owner’s birth date unless the owner is a business.

Pictured: The Escambia County Tax Collector’s MILO at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.