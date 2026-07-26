Library Media Sale With Vinyl, CDs, DVDs, Audiobooks, And More Continues Today

Sunday is the final day of The Friends of the West Florida Public Library Summer Media Sale this weekend.

The sale will take place Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Library, 239 North Spring Street in Pensacola. Admission is free.

The sale will include audiobooks, movies on DVD, music CDs and cassettes, and vinyl records in all genres. There will be a special area for DVD sets of television shows and jigsaw puzzles. Prices will range from $1 to $10.

Cash or credit cards are accepted.