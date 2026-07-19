Hot Sunday, Scattered Showers And Storms

July 19, 2026


Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 