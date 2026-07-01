Hot, Humid Summer Days Ahead

Scorching summer heat will dominate the next few days, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s and heat index values pushing a stifling 105 degrees. While mostly sunny skies are on tap through Friday, standard afternoon storm chances return just in time for Independence Day. A much more active weather pattern sets up by the conclusion of the holiday weekend, bringing a high probability of rain and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.