Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Resurfacing from east of U.S. 29 to east of Davis Highway (State Road (S.R.) 291) – Drivers on I-10 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between mile markers 11 and 14, Sunday, July 19 through Thursday, July 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations and roadway construction.

Drivers on I-10 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between mile markers 11 and 14, Sunday, July 19 through Thursday, July 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations and roadway construction. S.R. 292 (Gulf Beach Highway) from east of Bauer Road (County Road 293) to Manchester Street – The week of Sunday, July 19, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292, from east of Bauer Road to Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the work zone.

The week of Sunday, July 19, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292, from east of Bauer Road to Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the work zone. U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Resurfacing, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road – Drivers on Scenic Highway may encounter intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, July 19 through Thursday, July 23, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping. Law enforcement will be on site, and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Drivers on Scenic Highway may encounter intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, July 19 through Thursday, July 23, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping. Law enforcement will be on site, and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone. Business U.S. 98 (Garden Street) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 (I-110) ramp – The week of Sunday, July 19, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and North Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction) as crews perform construction activities on the north side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through late 2026. Temporary side street closures north of Garden Street for stormwater drainage system reconstruction. This week, drivers may encounter a closure with detour at F Street. Signage will be in place to direct drivers through the work zone. On-street parking is closed on Garden Street, between A Street and L Street.

The week of Sunday, July 19, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-110 Resurfacing from I-10 to U.S. 98 – Drivers on I-110 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between I-10 and U.S. 98, Sunday, July 19 through Thursday, July 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations and roadway construction.

Drivers on I-110 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between I-10 and U.S. 98, Sunday, July 19 through Thursday, July 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations and roadway construction. I-10 Resurfacing from the Perdido River Bridge to west of U.S. 29 – I-10 drivers may encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures between the Perdido River Bridge and west of the U.S. 29 interchange (Exit 10), Sunday July 19 through Thursday, July 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for construction activities.

I-10 drivers may encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures between the Perdido River Bridge and west of the U.S. 29 interchange (Exit 10), Sunday July 19 through Thursday, July 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for construction activities. I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Intermittent lane closures on I-10 westbound near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, July 19 through Thursday, July 23, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, July 19 through Saturday, July 25, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone. Temporary reconfiguration of the I-10 westbound ramps, which will remain in place through mid-2026.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers are reminded of the following ongoing construction-related traffic impacts: I-10 is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction between U.S. 29 and I-110. I-10 travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The U.S. 29 southbound access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been reduced. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

Drivers are reminded of the following ongoing construction-related traffic impacts: S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway) Resurfacing from U.S. 29 to the Alabama State Line – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Intermittent lane and shoulder closures are to be expected throughout the project limits on Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, July 19, through Saturday, July 25, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.