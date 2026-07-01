Heavy Thunderstorm Flips Aircraft, Damages Metal Building In Walnut Hill

July 1, 2026

A heavy thunderstorm that moved through Walnut Hill on Tuesday evening flipped an aircraft and damaged a large metal building.

The glider was apparently anchored at a grass airstrip operated by Solace Aerial on Railroad Road, near the Genesis Rail Systems transfer station. The glider was blown approximately 200 yards, coming to rest upside down in a field.

For more photos, click here.

A nearby metal building was also damaged, with large doors blown down. It also appeared that building contents may have been shifted.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded and did not find anyone around the facilities.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 