Florida’s Jobless Rate Drops For The First Time Since 2024

July 19, 2026

For the first time since the end of 2024, Florida’s unemployment rate went down last month.

A report released Friday by the Department of Commerce shows the state’s jobless rate for June at 4.7 percent, a reduction from 4.8 percent the prior two months. The rate is still 0.5 percentage points higher than the national average.

The Escambia County unemployment rate stood at 5.0 percent, a slight increase from 4.9% one month ago. The net increase for the year stood at 700 jobs with.

Locally, the education and health services fields showed increases of three percent.

Even with the one-month decline, the state’s unemployment rate stands 0.9 percentage points higher than a year ago.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 