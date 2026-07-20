Florida Drivers See Sharp Spike In Gas Prices

Florida drivers saw a sharp spike in gas prices last week as oil markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and strong summer fuel demand. The state average jumped 19 cents per gallon early in the week before easing slightly through the weekend. Friday’s average price of $3.96 per gallon was the highest daily average since early June.

Sunday’s state average of $3.94 per gallon is 12 cents more than a week ago, 26 cents more than a month ago, and 84 cents more than last year.

In North Escambia, gas prices were as low as $3.66 at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, a low of $3.49 was available at the warehouse clubs.

“Geopolitical tensions can create volatility in energy markets, and that’s exactly what drivers saw last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While prices eased slightly by the weekend, motorists are still paying significantly more than they were just a month ago. Drivers should expect prices to remain sensitive to developments overseas and fluctuations in the oil market.”

U.S. crude oil prices have surged nearly 20% over the past two weeks, including a 16% increase last week alone. Oil settled at $82.49 per barrel on Friday, up from $71.41 per barrel a week earlier.