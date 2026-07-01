Escambia County Veterans Services Outreach In Molino On Thursday

July 1, 2026

The Escambia County Veterans Services Office will hold an outreach event in Molino on Thursday, July 2.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Molino Community Center, located at 6450 Highway 95A.

Veterans Services Office staff members will be available to help with topics including reviewing VA benefits, filing a VA claim, and re-evaluating VA disability. Additional vendors include:

  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Council on Aging of West Florida
  • Legal Services of North Florida
  • Northwest Florida Area Agency on Aging
  • Pensacola Vet Center
  • United Way of West Florida

Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis at no charge. No appointment is required.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 