Escambia County Reallocates $8 Million to Speed Up District 5 Dirt Road Paving
July 19, 2026
The Escambia County Commission has reallocated over $8 million in District 5 dirt road paving funds from completed or delayed projects to dirt roads that can be paved sooner in District 5.
The $8,022,410 in budgeted funds was realigned from dirt road paving projects that were completed or delayed due to right-of-way constraints to projects that are ready for design, construction or resurfacing. The dirt road paving funds will be moved into projects on Cedar Tree Lane, Fargo Road, Four Star Farm Road, and Lambert Bridge Road.
The county will readdress future funding for projects delayed by right-of-way issues.
The funds were reallocated FROM:
- Ashcraft Road Phase II — $305,986
- Bradberry Road — $312,500
- Cedartown Road — $65,000
- Chalker Road — $89,941
- Filligim Lane — $50,000
- Foster Road – Design — $50,000
- Foster Road – Construction — $473,210
- Four Star Farm Road — $22
- Godwin Road — $50,000
- Hall Road – Design — $100,000
- Hall Road Phase I – Construction — $29,093
- Hall Road Phase II — $535,100
- Jones Road – Design — $120,000
- Jones Road – Construction — $1,006,000
- Koehn Road — $50,000
- O. C. Phillips Road Phase II — $1,055,455
- Open Graded Cold Mix (OGCM) — $70,419
- Railroad Street – Design — $50,000
- Railroad Street – Construction — $642,744
- Robinson Street — $55,000
- Siglar — $22,028
- Spence Road — $100,000
- Spence Road Ph1 — $628,360
- Tobias/Arena Road — $745,418
- Toler Road — $428,000
- Water Tank Road – Design — $50,000
- Water Tank Road – Construction — $351,610
- York Road – Design — $50,000
- York Road – Construction — $536,524
The $8,022,410 was reallocated TO:
- Cedar Tree Lane DRP — $2,300,000
- D5 Dirt Road Paving — $564,550
- Fargo Road — $75,000
- Frank Ard Road — $1,900,000
- D5 Dirt Road Paving — $980,106
- Lambert Bridge Road — $2,200,000
- Pine Barren Church Road — $450
- Whirlpool Road — $2,304
Officials noted that some of the smaller amounts represent leftover funds from completed tasks, while other allocations will either fully fund a project or cover existing budget shortfalls on completed projects.
Project dates have not been announced.
Pictured: Work to pave Ashcraft Road in Bratt in 2021. Over $305,000 remained in the county budget for an Ashcraft Road phase II that was already completed. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
2 Responses to “Escambia County Reallocates $8 Million to Speed Up District 5 Dirt Road Paving”
What about Wawbeek Rd? It really needs paving.
Glad to see these projects get done. Now can the county get wit Santa Rosa county about 4 landing quintett rd from hwy 29 to berry hill. Commerce could sure use it. The road is heavily traveled and is 30 year behind up grades.