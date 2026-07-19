Escambia County Reallocates $8 Million to Speed Up District 5 Dirt Road Paving

The Escambia County Commission has reallocated over $8 million in District 5 dirt road paving funds from completed or delayed projects to dirt roads that can be paved sooner in District 5.

The $8,022,410 in budgeted funds was realigned from dirt road paving projects that were completed or delayed due to right-of-way constraints to projects that are ready for design, construction or resurfacing. The dirt road paving funds will be moved into projects on Cedar Tree Lane, Fargo Road, Four Star Farm Road, and Lambert Bridge Road.

The county will readdress future funding for projects delayed by right-of-way issues.

The funds were reallocated FROM:

Ashcraft Road Phase II — $305,986

Bradberry Road — $312,500

Cedartown Road — $65,000

Chalker Road — $89,941

Filligim Lane — $50,000

Foster Road – Design — $50,000

Foster Road – Construction — $473,210

Four Star Farm Road — $22

Godwin Road — $50,000

Hall Road – Design — $100,000

Hall Road Phase I – Construction — $29,093

Hall Road Phase II — $535,100

Jones Road – Design — $120,000

Jones Road – Construction — $1,006,000

Koehn Road — $50,000

O. C. Phillips Road Phase II — $1,055,455

Open Graded Cold Mix (OGCM) — $70,419

Railroad Street – Design — $50,000

Railroad Street – Construction — $642,744

Robinson Street — $55,000

Siglar — $22,028

Spence Road — $100,000

Spence Road Ph1 — $628,360

Tobias/Arena Road — $745,418

Toler Road — $428,000

Water Tank Road – Design — $50,000

Water Tank Road – Construction — $351,610

York Road – Design — $50,000

York Road – Construction — $536,524

The $8,022,410 was reallocated TO:

Cedar Tree Lane DRP — $2,300,000

D5 Dirt Road Paving — $564,550

Fargo Road — $75,000

Frank Ard Road — $1,900,000

D5 Dirt Road Paving — $980,106

Lambert Bridge Road — $2,200,000

Pine Barren Church Road — $450

Whirlpool Road — $2,304

Officials noted that some of the smaller amounts represent leftover funds from completed tasks, while other allocations will either fully fund a project or cover existing budget shortfalls on completed projects.

Project dates have not been announced.

Pictured: Work to pave Ashcraft Road in Bratt in 2021. Over $305,000 remained in the county budget for an Ashcraft Road phase II that was already completed. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.