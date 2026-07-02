Eric John Smith

Eric John Smith passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a lifetime of service, leadership, and devotion to his family, students, and country.

Born in Independence, Missouri, Eric spent his early childhood there before his family moved to Drexel, Missouri, where he was raised. From a young age, he learned the value of hard work, earning his first paycheck bailing hay on local farms. Those early experiences shaped the work ethic, humility, and determination that would guide him throughout his life.

Eric graduated from Drexel High School before attending the University of Missouri, where he participated in the Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (NROTC). As a college student, he worked as a server at a sorority house, helping pay his way through school while earning meals. His dedication and perseverance during those years reflected the character that defined his life.

Following his undergraduate studies, Eric proudly served in the United States Navy. After completing his active-duty service, he returned to the University of Missouri to earn his master’s degree. His commitment to serving his country continued for many years through the Navy Reserve, where he honorably served for 22 years before retiring.

Education became Eric’s lifelong calling. He dedicated many years to teaching at Pine Forest High School, where he inspired countless students through his knowledge, encouragement, and steady leadership. His passion for education led him to play an instrumental role in establishing West Florida Technical High School, helping build a school that would provide generations of students with opportunities for technical and career education. He later served as the school’s principal, where his vision, integrity, and commitment to excellence left a lasting impact on students, faculty, and the community.

Throughout his life, Eric believed in the importance of service, education, and leading by example. Whether wearing the uniform of his country or guiding students through the halls of a school, he dedicated himself to helping others succeed. He was respected for his quiet strength, unwavering integrity, and genuine care for those around him.

Above all, Eric was a devoted family man whose love and guidance will continue to be felt by those who knew him best. His legacy lives on through the lives he touched—as a husband, father, grandfather, educator, military officer, mentor, and friend.

His family will forever remember his unwavering love, steady guidance, generous spirit, and the example of integrity and service that he lived every day.

Eric was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ethel Smith; brother, David Smith Jr.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Smith; his children, Ken Smith (Katie), Julie McLean (Meir); grandchildren, Hunter and Ty McLean, Aiden and Ian Smith; his beloved stepchildren, Valerie Massey (Kelly), Julie Duvall (Bryan); his cherished step grandchildren, Rachel Rogers (Kyle), Jace Dunsford, Jack Jordan, Emily and Arden Duvall; beloved step great-grandchildren Paisley and Callaway Rogers, along with numerous extended family members, dear friends, former colleagues, and the many students whose lives he touched throughout his career.