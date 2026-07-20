Deadline Is Monday To Update Voter Registration For Florida Primary

Florida residents face a Monday deadline to register for next month’s primary election.

The ballot for the August 18 primary, which is already being delivered to those requesting mail ballots, includes partisan primary races for governor, state cabinet offices, U.S. Senate and many Congressional and legislative races.

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender is hard to register voters for the primary, noting that critical, final decisions will be made that day—including a countywide referendum on whether the school superintendent should be elected or appointed, key school board races, and the City of Pensacola mayor’s race, which could be decided outright.

In addition to new Florida voters, those who wish to switch their political party affiliation must also make changes by Monday for the update to take effect.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning partisan primaries can only be voted in by voters registered with that party.

As of June 30, there were more than 13.4 million registered voters in Florida.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this NorthEscambia.com report.