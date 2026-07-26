Cantonment Woman, Two Pensacola Men Arrested When Deputies Interrupt Home Burglary

A Cantonment woman and two Pensacola men were arrested when deputies interrupted a burglary in progress late Friday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a trespassing call at a vacant residence on Twin Lakes Drive. That’s where they located three suspects trying to burglarize the property.

Amber Danielle Creighton, 35, of Cantonment, was charged with burglary and drug equipment possession.

Michael Joseph McCarthy, 62, was charged with burglary, loitering and prowling, and impersonation. Deputies said the impersonation charge was filed because he possessed another person’s identification. Damen Anthony Bechtel, 38, was charged with burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

All three were booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

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