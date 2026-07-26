Cantonment Woman, Two Pensacola Men Arrested When Deputies Interrupt Home Burglary

July 26, 2026

A Cantonment woman and two Pensacola men were arrested when deputies interrupted a burglary in progress late Friday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a trespassing call at a vacant residence on Twin Lakes Drive. That’s where they located three suspects trying to burglarize the property.

Amber Danielle Creighton, 35, of Cantonment, was charged with burglary and drug equipment possession.

Michael Joseph McCarthy, 62, was charged with burglary, loitering and prowling, and impersonation. Deputies said the impersonation charge was filed because he possessed another person’s identification. Damen Anthony Bechtel, 38, was charged with burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

All three were booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 