Sunshine, Summertime Heat Return

Summertime heat returns over the weekend into early next week. Rain showers and thunderstorms return in the coming week, with strong to marginal storms possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 92. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.