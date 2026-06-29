Sunny And Hot, About 96 Today; Chance Of Rain Returns Tuesday

June 29, 2026

Summertime heat continues through this week with heat indices as high as 103 to 107 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Tuesday through late week. A strong to severe thunderstorm or two can`t be ruled out each afternoon.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 