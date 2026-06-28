One-Year-Old Uninjured In Saturday Rollover On I-10

One person was injured when a pickup truck rolled over on I-10 just inside Escambia County on Saturday afternoon.

A 20-year-old woman from Texas sustained minor injuries, while her one-year-old passenger was uninjured; both were properly restrained, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at mile marker 3 — three miles from the Baldwin County, Alabama line. Troopers said the woman was traveling westbound on I-10. As her Ford F150 approached stopped traffic, she swerved, lost control and overturned in the median.

The driver refused transport to the hospital.