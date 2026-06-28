One-Year-Old Uninjured In Saturday Rollover On I-10

June 28, 2026

One person was injured when a pickup truck rolled over on I-10 just inside Escambia County on Saturday afternoon.

A 20-year-old woman from Texas sustained minor injuries, while her one-year-old passenger was uninjured; both were properly restrained, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at mile marker 3 — three miles from the Baldwin County, Alabama line. Troopers said the woman was traveling westbound on I-10. As her Ford F150 approached stopped traffic, she swerved, lost control and overturned in the median.

The driver refused transport to the hospital.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 