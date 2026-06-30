Midday Crash Claims Life Of Century Man On Highway 29 At Highway 97 In Molino

June 30, 2026

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 29 at Highway 97 in Molino claimed the life of a 73-year-old Century man.

The man was driving a small Honda sedan when he rear-ended a stopped Dodge Ram pickup on northbound Highway 29 around noon. The Century man was pronounced deceased at the scene by Escambia County EMS. The driver of the Dodge truck, a 64-year-old Flomaton man, was not injured.

Northbound Highway 29 was completely closed by the crash and subsequent investigation.

Pictured: Northbound Highway 29 was completely shut down at midday Tuesday due to a fatal traffic crash. NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 