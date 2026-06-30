Man Fatally Shot By Escambia (AL) Deputies Following Standoff Near Atmore

A man was fatally shot on Monday after a standoff with law enforcement north of Atmore.

The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Atmosphere Road for a reported shots fired disturbance where deputies determined that the man had discharged a firearm and continued to make threats of violence towards neighbors and law enforcement.

The suspect had barricaded himself inside his residence with a firearm and refused to surrender to law enforcement, deputies said, and the ECSO SWAT team was activated, along with negotiators. The suspect continued to refuse to exit the home and surrender as he continued making threats. An armored vehicle was used to approach the front of the house after negotiations failed.

“The suspect exited the rear with a shotgun,” the ECSO said in a statement. “The suspect was ordered to surrender and the use of less-lethal equipment was unsuccessful. The suspect raised his firearm and pointed it at law enforcement, causing the suspect to be fatally injured by gunfire.”

“Life-saving measures were attempted with no success,” the department noted. The man’s name has not been released.

As is standard procedure, the shooting is under investigation by the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

Atmosphere Road is north of Atmore, near Poarch and just north of I-65.