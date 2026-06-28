Heat Continues With Highs Around 95 Before Storm Chances Return On Tuesday

Summertime heat continues into this week, with heat indices readings of 103 to 108 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Tuesday through late week, and a strong thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out for each afternoon.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Independence Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.