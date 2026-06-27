Gordon Wayne Cofield

, age 69, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2026. He was born in Pensacola, Florida, on March 21, 1957, to Charles Harvey Cofield and Catherine Mae Patrick Cofield. He was preceded in death by his parents; his precious daughter, Ashley Jenea Cofield; and his wife, Desta Kay Jones Cofield.

Gordon was a resident of the Beulah community and Pensacola for most of his life. After serving in the U.S. Navy for three years, he worked at Pensacola Naval Air Station as an aircraft bearing inspector until the facility closed. He later worked as a truck driver for the remainder of his career.

He is survived by his sisters, Ann Cofield Brooks of Century, Florida; and Cathy Cofield Crawley and her husband, Jeff, of Byrneville, Florida; his brother, Charles Thomas Cofield and his wife, Pansy, of Century, Florida; his sister-in-law, Cindy Kronche of Pensacola, Florida; his goddaughter, Wendy Blankenship of Pensacola, Florida; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Gordon’s life had both easy and difficult chapters, but through it all, he remained part of a family that loved him deeply. We will remember him not only for the major events of his life, but also for the many little things — the sound of his voice, the stories that were told more than once, the childhood memories, the moments of laughter, and the bond that comes from sharing a lifetime as a family.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 3, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Chapel North, in Cantonment, Florida, with Rev. Mitch Herring officiating. Family Baptist Church, located at 5454 Mobile Highway in Pensacola, will host a meal following the memorial service.

While Gordon’s absence leaves a place in our hearts that cannot be filled, we find peace in the assurance that one day we will be reunited with him in Heaven.