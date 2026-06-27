Escambia Man Indicted On Federal Gun Charges

An Escambia County man has been indicted on federal drug charges.

James Christopher Bradford, 34, was charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of distribution of Ketamine and MDMA.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Brooke Lindsay.