Escambia County Man Charged With Sexual Assault of Young Girl

A 31-year-old Escambia County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

Jeramy Kaylen Stewart was charged with sexual assault of a victim 12 or under and molestation of a victim age 12 or younger.

The incident occurred when the girl was between the ages of 5 and 6 between January 2023 and December 2024.

In at least one incident, the girl pleaded with Stewart against doing what he wanted her to do, but he forced himself on her, the arrest report states.