James Ray Dunlap, of Cantonment, FL, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Born on March 30, 1942, in Milton, FL to Otha James and Dollie Mae Dunlap. Ray attended Milton High School, class of 1960. His early career started as a local radio DJ and he later went to work at Air Products. However, he was more widely known as an exceptional and leading salesman (mostly appliances) for Sears for many years. Following this, he went on to work with Washington Mutual/Citi Financial, valet parking with West Florida Hospital and even returned to sales with Barrows Furniture before officially retiring. He also returned to the airwaves hosting the Sunday morning radio program from Olive Baptist Church.

Ray was known for his caring nature, his voice on air as a disc jockey, and his relentless sense of humor. Ray loved all things outdoors including various forms of fishing, bird watching, yardwork/gardening or just riding his golf cart. But most of all, he loved spending time with family.

Ray is survived by his sister Charlotte Brainard (Phil), sons David (Vicki), Jay (Dannielle), and Kevin (Mandy), grandchildren Katharine, Amber, Emily, TJ, Olivia, and Chase, and great grandson Kayce. He was preceded in death by his parents Otha and Dollie Dunlap and sister Betty Harrington.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Gonzalez Methodist Church. The family will receive visitors from 4-5pm followed by the celebration service. Arrangements will be made through Waters and Hibbert Funeral Home.