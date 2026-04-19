Tate Aggies To Face Gulf Breeze In Flag Football District Quarterfinals

The Tate Aggies begin play on Monday in the 3A District 1 flag football quarterfinals.

The No. 6 Aggies (6-7, 3-2) will travel to Gulf Breeze (8-4, 4-4) to take on the No. 3 Dolphins at 6 p.m.

The teams have met once this year, with Gulf Breeze taking the win 19-0 on February 16.

The winner will travel to No. 2 Pace (10-5, 4-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.