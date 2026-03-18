Melvin Franklin “Buck” Powell

Melvin Franklin “Buck” Powell, 82, of Atmore, Alabama, passed away on March 14, 2026. Buck was born on October 14, 1943, in Century, Florida, to Mark and Mabel Powell.

He grew up in Flomaton, AL, where he graduated from Flomaton High School. Buck went on to attend Auburn University, where he graduated in 1966 with a B.S. in Education. He also received his M.S. in Educational Leadership from Troy University in 1983.

Coach Powell began his teaching and coaching career at Lyeffion High School in Evergreen, AL., and then at Greenville High School. In 1970, Coach made a move that had a huge impact on his life; he became the head coach at Century High School. During his six seasons leading the Black Cats, his teams went 46-15-2. Coach Powell was named Escambia River Conference Coach of the Year in 1973, 1974, and 1975. Also in 1975, he was named Florida Coach of the Year.

In 1976, Coach Powell was named the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Escambia County High School. During his tenure, the Blue Devils were 33-17 in region play. In 1983, the Blue Devils posted a record-setting season of 13-2 and won the 3A Alabama State Football Championship. Coach Powell was also named Alabama Football Coach of the Year.

In 1984, Buck transitioned into administration as the Assistant Principal at Escambia High School. In 1955, he became the Principal at Rachel Patterson Elementary School. He loved being involved with younger children. He developed a new cream entitled “Sore No More’, a magic wand that could cure stomachaches, and he couldn’t wait until Storybook Week to see what storybook character he would be.

In 2000, Buck was appointed Superintendent of Education for Escambia County Schools, and he shifted his focus to serving teachers and students across the county. During his tenure, the State of Alabama was hit with a financial crisis, and school funding was cut drastically over the next several years. Buck turned his efforts to passing a millage tax that would ensure that funding was available at the local level to continue to provide a quality education for our students and support to our teachers. The referendum was passed, and Mr. Powell retired from public education in June of 2006.

During his retirement, he enjoyed deep-sea fishing with his best friend, Roy, woodworking, anything related to Auburn University sports, and just piddling.

Mr. Powell is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Bess Faircloth Powell; his 2 daughters, Kelli Shelley and Joei Buck (John) of Bay Minette, AL., and his son, Mark Powell (Katie) of Mountain Brook, AL. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Additional survivors include his sisters Evelyn Downing (Bill) of Flomaton, AL, and Jean Goodwyn (Tyler) of Gulf Shores, AL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Franklin Powell and Mabel Brantley Powell, and his sister, Judy Champion.

Mr. Powell was a member of First Methodist Church of Atmore, AL.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., at First Methodist church of Atmore, AL. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at First Methodist Church of Atmore. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Active Pallbearers will be Tony Brown, Toney Simpson, Dabney Langhorne, Larry Stuckey, Carl Ward, Robby Jaye, Scottie Flowers, Frank Taylor, Jon Dees, George McMillian, Ron Middleton, Homer Brown, and Mike Stacey.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the More Than Bricks Campaign (Educational Building Renovation) at First Methodist church, Atmore, AL, in memory of Buck Powell.

We would like to thank Dr. Jonah McIntyre, Atmore Community Hospital, Atmore Nursing Center, and Southern Care Hospice for the compassionate and loving care of Buck during his illness.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.