Martin “Buddy” Upshaw, Jr

Martin “Buddy” Upshaw, Jr., 80, of Pensacola, passed away Tuesday, March 10th, 2026.

He was born in St. George, SC on June 4, 1945 to Martin Upshaw, Sr. and Susan Thomas Upshaw. Buddy retired from NAS Pensacola flight line in 2000, he also worked at NADEP Pensacola after serving in the Air Force as a helicopter mechanic during Vietnam. He had a passion for working on cars, spending time at the drag strip, and sharing his knowledge of fixing things with his children.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Martin Upshaw, Sr. and Susan Upshaw.

He is survived by two sisters, Linda Tippin, and Pam (Kim) Huggins; two stepchildren from a previous marriage, Anissa Allen (Willie Gaines), Preston (Denise) Minton; children, Eric (Tammy) Rathburn, Janina Upshaw, Jennifer Pollmeier, and Janelle Schroeder (Chris Tucker); his beloved grandchildren, Kendra, Preston, Shelby, Xavier, Dustie, Raven, Jade, Paige, Drayton, Donovan, and Link; along with six great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews that he adored.

Pallbearers: Eric Rathburn, Preston Minton, Ryan Huggins, Drayton Schroeder, Chris Tucker, and Willie Gaines.