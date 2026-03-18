Franklin Nelson “Frankie” Bell

Franklin Nelson “Frankie” Bell, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Atmore, Alabama, on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Frankie was born in Century, FL on July 10, 1944. He was a devoted husband, father, and longtime football coach whose life was marked by dedication to his family, his community, and the many young athletes he mentored throughout his career.

Frankie was a graduate of Flomaton High School in Flomaton, Alabama, Class of 1962. As a senior, he was named to the 1961 All-State Football Team. After high school, he attended Mississippi State College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree and proudly played football for the Bulldogs for all four years. He graduated with the Class of 1966.

Upon graduation, Frankie began his coaching and teaching career, from 1965-1968 in Talladega, Alabama. He later transferred to Haralson County High School, Tallapoosa Georgia, where he coached for six years (1968-1975) with the Rebels. He then came to Escambia County High School, in 1976. He remained a cornerstone of the Escambia County High School faculty and athletic program until 2005, finishing his career as Head Football Coach, as well as, contributing to the athletic program as the school’s tennis coach. During his tenure, Frankie and the coaching staff led the ECHS Blue Devils to a State Championship in 1983. Simultaneously, through his 39 years at ECHS, he was a part of the Summer Recreation Program until his retirement.

Throughout his years at Escambia County High School, he became known for his strong defensive teams, shutout games, and his deep appreciation for the athletes and students who came through the program. When asked in an article with The Atmore Advance during his retirement why he never left Escambia County, Frankie simply replied, “When you come to a place, it’s your home. This is still going to be my home. I never found a reason to go anywhere else.”

In retirement, Frankie cherished time spent with his family and rarely missed the opportunity to attend their extracurricular activities. Frankie also enjoyed caring for horses, a passion he had carried with him since his younger days. He took his love for coaching, and turned that into personal training as a Wellness Trainer with Poarch Creek Indians.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Nelson Bell and Elvia “Inez” (Knowles) Bell.

He is survived by his beautiful wife of 39 years, Althea Bell; children Michael Bell of Texas, Jeffrey (Kelley) Bell of Flomaton, Alabama, Holly (Jane) Bell of Atmore, Alabama, Brian (Emily) Bell of Walnut Hill, Florida, Brent Bell of Atmore, Alabama, and Brooke (Coty) Rolin of Poarch, Alabama; along with 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Colbert, Carl Ward, Raymond Robinson, Hank Lee, Tomorrion Barnes (T-Bone), and Ron Middleton.

Honorary pallbearers include former players, coaching colleagues, and faculty members who had the privilege of working alongside him and witnessing the lasting impact he made on generations of students and athletes.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home. Interment to follow at New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jonah McIntyre and Southern Care Hospice for the compassionate and loving care given to Frankie during his illness.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Kaylee Sanspree and Melvin Middleton for their care and coordination before, during, and after Frankie’s passing.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.