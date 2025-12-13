Here’s Where To Watch Today’s College Football And Bowl Games

Here is this weeked college football and bowl games schedule and where to watch the games.

All times are Central.

Saturday, December 13

11 a.m. | Villanova at Tarleton State (FCS Quarterfinals) | ESPN

2 p.m. | Army vs. Navy | (in Baltimore, Md.) | CBS/Paramount+

2:30 p.m. | South Dakota at Montana (FCS Quarterfinals) | ABC

4 p.m. | Illinois State at UC Davis (FCS Quarterfinals) | ESPN+

BOWLS

Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M

12 p.m. | ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia

LA Bowl

Boise State vs. Washington

8 p.m. | ABC

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, Calif.