Here’s Where To Watch Today’s College Football And Bowl Games
December 13, 2025
Here is this weeked college football and bowl games schedule and where to watch the games.
All times are Central.
Saturday, December 13
11 a.m. | Villanova at Tarleton State (FCS Quarterfinals) | ESPN
2 p.m. | Army vs. Navy | (in Baltimore, Md.) | CBS/Paramount+
2:30 p.m. | South Dakota at Montana (FCS Quarterfinals) | ABC
4 p.m. | Illinois State at UC Davis (FCS Quarterfinals) | ESPN+
BOWLS
Celebration Bowl
South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M
12 p.m. | ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia
LA Bowl
Boise State vs. Washington
8 p.m. | ABC
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, Calif.
Comments