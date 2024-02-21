High Speed Chase Ends With Crash On Molino Road

An apparent high speed chase ended with a crash on Molino Road Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol pursued a 2023 silver Audi S4 northbound on Highway 29 to Molino. The chase ended with a crash on Molino Road near Sunshine Hill Road about 2:45 p.m.

The incident began when an 18-year old from Wisconsin committed a hit and run crash on Highway 29 at Burgess Road, according to FHP Lt. Jason King, where trooper were invstigating a stolen car as a seperate incident.

As troopers attempted to catch up to the vehicle, a FHP aircraft followed it up Oleander Avenue to Palafaox to Highway 29. The vehicle traveled on and off I-10 twice to Nine Mile Road and Pinecone.

The pursuit ended when troopers performed a PIT maneuver on Molino Road. King said the driver was taken into custody and was transported by Escambia County EMS to a local emergency room for evaluation.

FHP said charges are pending.

Photos by Jason Robbins/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.