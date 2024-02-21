High Speed Chase Ends With Crash On Molino Road
February 21, 2024
An apparent high speed chase ended with a crash on Molino Road Wednesday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol pursued a 2023 silver Audi S4 northbound on Highway 29 to Molino. The chase ended with a crash on Molino Road near Sunshine Hill Road about 2:45 p.m.
The incident began when an 18-year old from Wisconsin committed a hit and run crash on Highway 29 at Burgess Road, according to FHP Lt. Jason King, where trooper were invstigating a stolen car as a seperate incident.
As troopers attempted to catch up to the vehicle, a FHP aircraft followed it up Oleander Avenue to Palafaox to Highway 29. The vehicle traveled on and off I-10 twice to Nine Mile Road and Pinecone.
The pursuit ended when troopers performed a PIT maneuver on Molino Road. King said the driver was taken into custody and was transported by Escambia County EMS to a local emergency room for evaluation.
FHP said charges are pending.
Photos by Jason Robbins/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments
2 Responses to “High Speed Chase Ends With Crash On Molino Road”
They come down by my house around 235 on Muscogee and Pace parkway.
They went by my house on hwy 97 at about 2:30, just a minute or so after the school bus dropped my grandson off. The guys car, who was fleeing, appeared it had already been in a crash prior to the end of the chase.
Probably the wildest thing I’ve caught on security cameras.