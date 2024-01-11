Escambia Children’s Trust Approves Hiring New Executive Director With Requested Pay Increase

The new executive director of the Escambia County Children’s Trust is getting a raise beginning with her first day on the job.

Lindsey Cannon asked that her salary be increased by $5,000 to $125,0000 a year plus benefits.

She had offered to forgo some health benefits to fund the increase.

Her employment contract for $125,000 annual was approved Wednesday night on a 6-3 vote, with David Peaden, LumonMay, and David Williams voting no.

May saide couldn’t justify increasing the base salary, when there are so many children living in poverty in his district.

“I would like to see somebody come in, take the job, do a good job, and then at 12 months from now be evaluated and possibly have a raise,” Peaden remarked. “If we had advertised this job at $125K, maybe we would have had a different pool of candidates, we won’t know that. But I think she understood what it was walking in from the get-go when it was advertised $120K. I can’t be supportive of that salary increase at this time.”