Two Red Bulbs Placed on Wreath During “Keep the Wreath Green” Fire Safety Campaign

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed two more red bulbs on the wreath in 2023 following recent residential structure fires, bringing the current total of red bulbs to three.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 2700 block of W. Belmont Street. Upon arrival, smoke was showing from the exterior of the home. ECFR located the fire and swiftly took action, bringing the situation under control by 6:07 a.m. There were no injuries or fatalities, but the occupants were displaced due to the damages, leading to the second red bulb added to the wreath. ECFR conducted the investigation and determined the cause was accidental, however, the direct cause was undetermined.

At 12:09 a.m. on Friday, ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 200 block of Henry Street in Pensacola (not Henry Street in Century). Upon arrival, a fire was located in the utility room at the rear of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished, limiting damages to the utility room and preventing any extension into the home. The fire did cause damage to the electrical panel, causing a loss of power and temporary displacement of the occupants. Due to the displacement, the third red bulb has been added to the wreath. The Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations and five city fire stations, as well as Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in a residential home.