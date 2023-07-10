It’s Budget Time: Escambia County Beginning Budget Workshops

Escambia County is beginning the process of establishing their budget and tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.

Escambia County will hold an all-day budget workshop at 9 a.m. on Monday July 10. A second planned meeting that was planned for Tuesday, July 11 has been canceled.

The county may, and likely will, schedule additional budget meetings, all of which are open to the public.

The new fiscal year begins October 1, 2023, for for Escambia County