Embattled Contractor Jesse LaCoste Wants To Pull Building Permits Again

January 12, 2023

An embattled local contractor asked a county board to allow him to once again pull building permits.

Jesse LaCoste and his brother-in-law Matthew Banks have been accused of taking money from people but never completing, or even starting, their jobs. Both have been arrested, and both counties have suspended their licenses while ordering large sums of restitution.

Both were scheduled to appear before the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board Wednesday, but only LaCoste was present.

He told the board he wants his privilege to pull building permits to be reinstated so that he can get back to work .

“I’ve been called a lot of things this year,” LaCoste said, adding that he has been a builder for 11 years as of this month. “I had nothing but beautiful relationships all along the Gulf Coast, and was touted as something pretty good to work with for a long time. And had nothing but positive interactions.”

“This year, I’ve had my entire life stripped from me,” an emotional LaCoste said. “I’ve continued to be the same person I am, while being called everything you can imagine, receiving death threats and all of those things.”

The Contractor Competency Board told they would revisit the reinstatement request in the future after fines and restitution is paid.

