Santa Will Visit The Century Library On Thursday (With Complete Schedule For All Branches)

Santa Claus will visit West Florida Public Libraries a dozen times in December, beginning with the Century Branch Library this week.

Santa will be at the Century Library from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

These are free family events, and photos are permitted.

The schedule is below for Santa’s visits to West Florida Library branches.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Century Library

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Southwest Library

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Westside Library

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Pensacola Library

Thursday, Dec. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Tryon Library

Thursday, Dec. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Molino Library

Saturday, Dec. 10, 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Bellview Library

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Bellview Library

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 3-4 p.m. – Tryon Library

Thursday, Dec. 15, 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Southwest Library

Saturday, Dec. 17, 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Pensacola Library

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Molino Library

Pictured: Santa at the Century Branch Library in 2019. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.