Santa Will Visit The Century Library On Thursday (With Complete Schedule For All Branches)
November 28, 2022
Santa Claus will visit West Florida Public Libraries a dozen times in December, beginning with the Century Branch Library this week.
Santa will be at the Century Library from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
These are free family events, and photos are permitted.
The schedule is below for Santa’s visits to West Florida Library branches.
- Thursday, Dec. 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Century Library
- Tuesday, Dec. 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Southwest Library
- Tuesday, Dec. 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Westside Library
- Wednesday, Dec. 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Pensacola Library
- Thursday, Dec. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Tryon Library
- Thursday, Dec. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Molino Library
- Saturday, Dec. 10, 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Bellview Library
- Tuesday, Dec. 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Bellview Library
- Tuesday, Dec. 13, 3-4 p.m. – Tryon Library
- Thursday, Dec. 15, 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Southwest Library
- Saturday, Dec. 17, 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Pensacola Library
- Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Molino Library
Pictured: Santa at the Century Branch Library in 2019. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
