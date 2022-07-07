It’s Budget Time: Escambia County, Century Beginning Budget Workshops

July 7, 2022

Both Escambia County and Century are moving into the process of establishing their budgets and tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year.

Escambia County will hold all-day budget workshops at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13.

Century’s mayor will meet with staff members the next three Thursdays — July 7, 14 and 21 — at 3 p.m. The town council will hold a budget meeting on August 9.

Either entity may schedule additional meetings. All meetings are open to the public.

The new fiscal year begins October 1, 2021, for both Escambia County and Century.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 