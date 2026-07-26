Wahoos Secure Shutout in Series Win Over Clingstones

July 26, 2026

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos earned their second shutout victory of the series over the Columbus Clingstones by a final score of 4-0.

Saturday’s game started out as almost a carbon copy of game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader. Alex Williams pitched a flawless first two frames before Colby Shade launched his second home run in three days out to left field, giving the ‘Hoos a 1-0 lead.

The game took an unexpected turn in the top of the third, however. After Williams faced the first two batters, Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. hit a 106 mph grounder that nailed Williams in the shin. After a visit from Adam Sparks, the athletic trainer, and a couple of test pitches, Williams didn’t feel he could continue the game. So, with a man on second and two down in the third, Holt Jones (W, 2-0) entered from the pen and pitched the best game of his season thus far.

Jones proceeded to pitch the next 4.2 innings allowing just one hit, no runs, no walks, and striking out five. He faced 15 batters and got 14 outs. Before Jones was pulled in the top of the 7th, Brandon Compton continued his absurd power surge with his 10th home run in 19 games for the Wahoos. The bomb gave Pensacola a 2-0 lead and that lead would stick.

Colby Martin (S, 6) got the final 5 outs of the game, striking out three and allowing just one to reach. It was Martin’s second save of the series and the Wahoos 6th shutout win of the season. Despite a hard fought 7.0 inning effort from Clingstones starter Brett Sears (L, 3-4), he took the loss. The Wahoos improved to 50-44 overall and 14-11 in the second half. The Clingstones fell to 43-49 and 14-12.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Columbus Clingstones on Sunday.

written by Charlie Hobert

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 