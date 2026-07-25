Update: West Roberts Road Closures Project Extended Into The Fall

Here’s an update to a story we brought you earlier this week:

Escambia County now says a $4.6 million West Roberts Road widening and drainage improvement project will continue into the fall due to unforeseen conditions during construction, including utility conflicts and coordination, according to county officials.

Work was expected to be completed by this Friday, July 24, on the most recent phase of the project that began June 2 with lane closures between Stallion Road and State Road.

The entire project area includes a portion of West Roberts Road between Highway 29 and Pine Forest Road. The project is expected to be completed in late fall 2026, weather permitting.

Detours will remain in place along Kingsfield Road, Stallion Road, and Tate Road for the duration of the project. Traffic lanes will be reopened on West Roberts Road upon completion of this phase of work in the fall. Drivers traveling on West Roberts Road should use extra caution and follow road crew instructions and posted signs when traveling through the work zone.

Residents, pedestrians, local traffic, and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction.

The project will widen the roadway to two 12-foot-wide travel lanes with 5-foot-wide shoulders from Pine Forest Road to Highway 29. The roadway from the southern turn to Pine Forest Road will be resurfaced and striped.

The $4,635,298.30 project, being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), was awarded to contractor C.W. Roberts, Inc.

Pictured: Lane closures on West Roberts Road at Stallion Road as seen Tuesday evening, July 21. NorthEscambia.com photo.