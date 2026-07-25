One Injured In Highway 29 Guardrail Crash, Rollover

July 25, 2026

A man injured Friday afternoon after crashing into a guardrail on Highway 29 near Molino.

A Chevrolet Silverado left the southbound lanes and collided with a guardrail at a pull-off area and overturned onto its side.

Firefighters were able to quickly extricate the driver, who was transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

Photos by Kevin Enfinger for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 