Man Denied Entry With Livestock At Escambia I-10 Ag Station Arrested After Detouring Through Georgia

An attempted detour through Georgia ended in handcuffs for a Central Florida man accused of illegally importing out-of-state livestock after being denied entry into the state at an Escambia County agricultural inspection station.

The incident began at the Pensacola Agricultural Inspection Station on I-10. Roger Rodriguez Vega, of Maitland, arrived at the station transporting a trailer packed with 24 sheep and goats. The animals had originated from Texas—a designated high-risk zone currently under strict emergency import restrictions due to the presence of the destructive New World Screwworm parasite.

When Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) officers inspected the transport, Rodriguez Vega failed to provide a valid Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection required by state health protections. Officers refused him entry into Florida, explicitly advising Rodriguez Vega that he could not lawfully bring the animals into the state without the mandatory veterinary clearance.

Instead of turning back, Rodriguez Vega allegedly attempted to circumvent the system. Recognizing the biosecurity threat, OALE officers immediately issued a statewide “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) alert for his vehicle.

Investigators determined that Rodriguez Vega drove out of the area and re-entered Florida by crossing the border through Georgia, bypassing the Escambia County agricultural inspection station entirely. OALE officers tracked down the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. When asked again for the paperwork, Rodriguez Vega failed to produce a valid Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection for the 24 animals.

Rodriguez Vega was arrested and charged with 24 counts of unlawful entry of animals into the state and one count of resisting an officer without violence.

The enforcement action comes amid heightened statewide efforts to keep the flesh-eating parasite out of Florida’s borders.

“Florida has taken a proactive and aggressive approach to protecting our livestock, agricultural industry, pets, wildlife, and food supply from the very real threat of New World Screwworm, and we will not tolerate anyone who breaks the law and attempts to circumvent those protections,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson, whose office announced the arrest on Friday. “I commend the hard work of our agricultural law enforcement officers, who serve as the front line of defense against devastating animal diseases and pests as well as criminal activity. This arrest also serves as a warning to others that we will hold accountable anyone who intentionally violates Florida law and threatens our state’s farmers and ranchers.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.