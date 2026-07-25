It’s The First Weekend Of Florida’s Back To School Sales Tax Holiday (With List)

It’s the first weekend of Florida’s month-long back to school sales tax holiday.

Through August 20, consumers in Florida can purchase qualifying back to school supplies exempt from tax.

Sales Tax Holiday Included Items

During the Florida Back to School Sales Tax Holiday, which takes place annually from July 20 through August 20, the following items are exempt from Florida sales tax if they meet the specified price limits and other conditions:

Clothing, footwear, and accessories having a sales price of $100 or less per item, including:

Shirts, pants, dresses, skirts, shorts, and other apparel

Shoes, boots, sandals, and other footwear

Accessories such as belts, hats, gloves, and scarves

Wallets and bags* having a sales price of $100 or less per item, including:

Backpacks

Diaper bags

Fanny packs

Handbags

*Briefcases, suitcases, and other garment bags are excluded.

School supplies having a sales price of $50 or less per item, including:

Binders

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Computer disks

Construction paper

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue or paste

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Notebook filler paper

Pencils

Pens

Poster board

Poster paper

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Staplers and staples used to secure paper products

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles having a sales price of $30 or less:

Flashcards or other learning cards

Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills

Matching or other memory games

Puzzle books and search-and-find books

Stacking or nesting blocks or sets

Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use having a sales price of $1,500 or less

Personal computers* include:

Calculators

Desktops

Electronic book readers

Handhelds

Laptops

Tablets

Tower computers

*The term does not include cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data.

Personal computer-related accessories*+ include:

Keyboards

Mice

Modems

Monitors

Nonrecreational software

Other peripheral devices

Personal digital assistants

Routers

*The listed accessories are tax-exempt regardless of whether they are used in association with a personal computer base unit.

+ The term does not include furniture or systems, devices, software, monitors with a television tuner, or peripherals that are designed or intended primarily for recreational use.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.