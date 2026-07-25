Highs Around 95 This Weekend; Hotter Next Week

The heat will continue to build this weekend and into early and middle parts of the upcoming week with some locations nearing or breaking daily record highs. Heat advisories or excessive heat warnings will likely be necessary for portions of the area. Daily, mainly afternoon and evening scattered t-storm chances increases middle to later parts of the upcoming week, but will still remain hot.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.