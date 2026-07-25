Escambia Voting Equipment Put To The Test Ahead Of Primary

July 25, 2026

Voting equipment was put to the test this week in Escambia County.

The Escambia County Canvassing Board conducted the required public Logic and Accuracy (L&A) Test of the voting and tabulation equipment that will be used in the August 18 primary election.

L&A testing is conducted prior to each election to ensure the voting and tabulation system accurately records and counts every vote.

The Escambia County Canvassing Board consists of County Judge Scott Ritchie, chair; Supervisor of Elections Robert D. Bender; and Pensacola Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier. The testing was held at the Supervisor of Elections (SOE) Warehouse and Training Center on Navy Boulevard.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 