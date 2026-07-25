Escambia County School Leaders Prep For New School Year

Escambia County Public Schools administrators and department heads met this week at Beulah Middle School for the annual ECPS Administrative Conference.

The group heard high-energy presentations from Superintendent Leonard and Deputy Superintendent Payne and received updates about educational law.

Teachers return to school on August 4 and the first day of school is August 12 in Escambia County.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.