Blue Wahoos Offense Goes Quiet In 4-0 Loss

July 25, 2026

A lackluster night at the plate saw the Pensacola Blue Wahoos fall to the Columbus Clingstones by a final score of 4-0 on Friday night.

It is the first game the Blue Wahoos (49-44, 13-11) have dropped in the series, and it is the first time Columbus has shut out Pensacola this season. Pensacola leads the series 3-1 and holds an 11-5 mark against the Clingstones (43-46, 13-12) this season.

Free bases and a defensive miscue allowed the Clingstones to get aboard in the first inning. An initial walk and subsequent hit-by-pitch issued by Pensacola starter Jacob Miller (L, 1-5) put two on base, and a line drive into left by Jordan Groshans that escaped the glove of Ethan O’Donnell allowed both runners to come home.

Miller exited after the first inning, replaced by Christian MacLeod. MacLeod served as the Blue Wahoos’ most effective reliever of the night through 3.2 innings, allowing no hits or runs while striking out three Clingstones.

A solo home run from Adam Zebrowski extended the Columbus lead to 3-0 in the top of the sixth. A Colby Jones RBI double in the eighth pushed the edge to 4-0.

Pensacola managed five hits, each credited to different bats, while Columbus scored their four runs on six hits. Jay Beshears earned the lone extra base hit – a double – for the home side. The Blue Wahoos drew three walks to the Clingstones’ six.

Columbus starter Braden Scott (W, 1-0), who was signed by the Atlanta Braves earlier this season after spending two years in the Atlantic League, made an impressive first start in affiliated ball for Columbus on Friday night. Scott offered 5.0 shutout innings of two-hit baseball and earned seven strikeouts, allowing only three walks.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Columbus Clingstones on Saturday.

written by Maddy Branning

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 