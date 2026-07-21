Bertha Brings Breezy Conditions, Rain To North Escambia

Tropical Storm Bertha will bring breezy conditions and increase rain chances for North Escambia.

For the latest on Tropical Storm Bertha, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Showers likely before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 106. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.