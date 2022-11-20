Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Zones

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In preparation for the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and ending at 12 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The front parking lot is temporarily closed as crews work to resurface the pavement. The other parking areas remain open. Temporary sidewalk modifications are also in place while work is underway.

Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance at A Street Intersection – Motorist will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 through 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 to tie in a new waterline to the watermain.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, Nov. 20 through Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to perform miscellaneous construction activities on the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road Sunday, Nov. 20 through Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Settlers Colony Boulevard will remain closed to complete necessary drainage improvements. Motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians will access Settlers Colony Boulevard via Venetian Way and Coronado Drive. Detour signs will be in place. Residents may experience noise, vibrations, and dust during daytime hours as part of this drainage improvement effort.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.