Two Arrested After Child’s Stolen Dirt Bike Found Stripped In Area Residence

Two men face felony charges after the Atmore Police Department recovered a child’s stolen dirt bike that was in the process of being stripped down and repainted.

The investigation began Tuesday when officers received a report of the stolen dirt bike from the Canoe community. By Thursday, investigators reported that they located the bike inside a room at the Canoe residence of Daren Knighten.

Knighten was arrested without incident and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Buckhault was also arrested in connection with the theft. He faces charges of first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pictured inset and below: Knighten and Buckhault. Pictured top: Knighten.