Monday Is The Deadline To Register For Tate Cheerleaders’ Lil Aggies Summer Camp

July 12, 2026

Monday, July 13 is the deadline to register for the Lil’ Aggies Summer Cheer Camp.

Late registration will not be accepted; forms and payments must be submitted by the deadline.

The camp will be held in the Tate High School Fryman Gym, July 27-29 from 8 a.m. until noon each day.

Tate cheerleaders and coaches will teach athletes proper stretch techniques, sideline cheers, chants, jump techniques, motion placements, stunting and tumbling skill building. Each day will also be filled with fun games, engaging activities, snack and drink. Each athlete will receive an exclusive Lil’ Aggies t-shirt. A parent pep rally will be held on the final day at 11 am.

Dress up days will be as follows:

Monday – Villains vs. Superheroes
Tuesday – Safari
Wednesday – Aggie Spirit Day

For a printable registration form and more information, click here.

Pictured: The 2025 Lil Aggies Summer Cheer Camp. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 