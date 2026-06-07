Register Now For Tate Cheerleaders’ Lil Aggies Summer Camp

The deadline is nearing to register for the Lil’ Aggies Summer Cheer Camp.

The camp will be held in the Tate High School Fryman Gym, July 27-29 from 8 a.m. until noon each day.

Tate cheerleaders and coaches will teach athletes proper stretch techniques, sideline cheers, chants, jump techniques, motion placements, stunting and tumbling skill building. Each day will also be filled with fun games, engaging activities, snack and drink. Each athlete will receive an exclusive Lil’ Aggies t-shirt. A parent pep rally will be held on the final day at 11 am.

Dress up days will be as follows:

Monday – Villains vs. Superheroes

Tuesday – Safari

Wednesday – Aggie Spirit Day

For a printable registration form and more information, click here.

The deadline to register ins July 13.

Pictured: The 2025 Lil Aggies Summer Cheer Camp. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.